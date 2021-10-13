National Bankshares Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$16.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.05.

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$13.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.9313686 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

