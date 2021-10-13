Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,860 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 345,250 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.