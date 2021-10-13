Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 15,941 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 299,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

