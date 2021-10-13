Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Covetrus by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Covetrus by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

