Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,683 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 74,034 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of CVE opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

