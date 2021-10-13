Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,735 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

