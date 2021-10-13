Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 674 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.