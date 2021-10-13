Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,304 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,546 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

