Natixis Cuts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,295 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.09% of JD.com worth $96,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,397,139. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

