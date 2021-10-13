Natixis Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Natixis grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,987,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Natixis’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $205,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. 1,104,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,401,984. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

