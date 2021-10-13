Natixis Has $86.20 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Natixis increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.27% of Okta worth $86,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,548,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $34,113,279 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.70. 26,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,483. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

