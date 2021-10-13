Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,721. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

