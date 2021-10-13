Natixis Investment Managers International Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.72. 103,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,783. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

