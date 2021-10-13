Natixis Investment Managers International Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.5% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.43. 24,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,451. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

