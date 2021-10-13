Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hologic were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2,768.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. 12,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

