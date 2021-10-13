Natixis Sells 1,034,161 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 51.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 969,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,034,161 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $109,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,884,000 after purchasing an additional 402,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE INFO traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

