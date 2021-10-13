Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. 5,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,428. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GASNY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

