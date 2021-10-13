Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. 5,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,428. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.82%.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
