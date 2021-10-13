Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 137.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of OCX remained flat at $$3.37 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,945. The company has a market capitalization of $308.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. Analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

