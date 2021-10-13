Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

NVCN opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $46.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 1,162.20%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neovasc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc

