Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,775,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Net Savings Link stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,165,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,794,359. Net Savings Link has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Net Savings Link, Inc is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology.

