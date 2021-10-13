Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 720,405 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 120.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 720,405 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Sempra Energy worth $174,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,233,000 after buying an additional 255,696 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.14.

NYSE SRE opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

