Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 8,110 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 4.54% of Allegiant Travel worth $157,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,408,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 48.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after buying an additional 87,237 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $193.60 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $119.26 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.45.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

