Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 804,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,903 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $182,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $443.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

