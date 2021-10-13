Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,321,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $194,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.