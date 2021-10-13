Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $169.58 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,503 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $169,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $171.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.28. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.