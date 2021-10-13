Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis Sells 8,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $70,506,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $37,473,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

