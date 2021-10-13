Next Century Growth Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,537 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,272,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essent Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,355,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. 6,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,374. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.