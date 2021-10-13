Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

