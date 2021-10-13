Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,827 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CryoLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,355,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,936,000 after buying an additional 171,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CryoLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CryoLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,595. The company has a market cap of $846.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

