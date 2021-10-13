Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 205,221 shares during the period. Alphatec makes up about 1.9% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $23,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529,579 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,490,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 167,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 14,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

