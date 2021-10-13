Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 11,755 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings accounts for approximately 1.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of RBC Bearings worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $217.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.93 and its 200-day moving average is $207.54. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

