NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 667.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,825 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 162,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

