NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NEP opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.81. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

