NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.01.

NEX stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

