NFT Alley (ALLEY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $169,263.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $145,568.56 and approximately $169,263.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00116967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,643.85 or 0.99577494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.80 or 0.06101527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

