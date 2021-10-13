NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $322.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,050.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 1,321,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 786,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

