NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 352,718 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NIKE were worth $77,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $1,668,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 28.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,245,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $165,476,000 after acquiring an additional 272,622 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 81.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,339. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average of $148.63. The company has a market capitalization of $243.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

