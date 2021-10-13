Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

NSANY opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.