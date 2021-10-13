NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target increased by Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

NMI stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,065,000 after buying an additional 625,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,699,000 after buying an additional 91,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after acquiring an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

