Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €65.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €52.40 ($61.65) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.06.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

