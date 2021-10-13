Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.
NENTF stock remained flat at $$54.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $56.88.
About Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ)
