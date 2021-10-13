Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.

NENTF stock remained flat at $$54.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

About Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ)

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

