North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$26.50 at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

Shares of NOA opened at C$19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$566.37 million and a PE ratio of 15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$8.35 and a 1 year high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$140.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.3900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

