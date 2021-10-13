North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Up 450.0% in September

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:NRT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.48. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.76.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,279.36% and a net margin of 82.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,947 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

