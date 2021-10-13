Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Hough expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NECB opened at $10.99 on Monday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp stock. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.34% of Northeast Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

