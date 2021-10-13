Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.91

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.91 and traded as high as $17.35. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 6,324 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTIC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $156.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth $129,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

