Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15.

