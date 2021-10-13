Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,199 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.80. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.