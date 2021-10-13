Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

