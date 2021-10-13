NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $17.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOV. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $14.55 on Monday. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts predict that NOV will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NOV by 112.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in NOV by 130.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,448 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at $33,165,785,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $35,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

