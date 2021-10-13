Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

